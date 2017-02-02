What to do in case of a constitutional crisis

Story highlights Jon D. Michaels: Secondary systems of separating, checking power dusted off

Trump presidency has shaken our constitutional reality to its very core

Jon D. Michaels is a professor of law at the UCLA School of Law, where he teaches and writes about administrative law, national security law, privatization, and the separation of powers. His book, "Constitutional Coup: Privatization's Threat to the American Republic," is forthcoming from Harvard University Press. Unless otherwise noted below, facts reflect research for his scholarly projects. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In the immediate aftermath of President Donald Trump's surprising election, I received a number of calls and emails from students and former students, all Democrats to be sure. Should they accept jobs in the Justice Department? Should they remain in their posts in the Environmental Protection Agency? My answer was an unwavering yes. One serves regardless of the president's politics.

Jon D. Michaels

In a world in which the work of the federal government continues apace, I stand by my advice.

But increasingly, that world no longer reflects our reality. In the first 12 days of the Trump presidency, our constitutional reality has been shaken to its very core. We now have a right-wing blogger turned chief political strategist serving as a principal on the all-important National Security Council. (His elevation was coupled with the corresponding downgrading of the roles played by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence.)

We have gag orders on federal employees. We have the go-ahead to commence construction on the so-called wall. We have smarmy salesman-like promises to cut two rules for every one new regulation we enact, and, of course, we have a legally doubtful immigration and refugee policy composed with almost no input from the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.

Sadly, I could go on ... and on. Those of us frustrated by the new administration's efforts may reflexively turn to the classic separation of powers, expecting Congress to work its Madisonian magic of checks and balances. But with both houses of Congress controlled by President Trump's party -- and with many appeals to the courts, particularly those relating to the President's myriad financial conflicts, being non-justiciable -- we better start looking elsewhere.