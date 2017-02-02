The curveball in the Gorsuch nomination

Story highlights Jeffrey Pojanowski: Gorsuch's approach on administrative law would limit Trump's power

In getting his way on nomination, Trump may be less likely to get way on the law, he says

Jeffrey Pojanowski, professor of law at the University of Notre Dame Law School, teaches and writes in the areas of administrative law, jurisprudence, legal interpretation and torts. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Much about Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination and confirmation process will be familiar. The American public will get the standard pitches about constitutional interpretation, civil rights, federalism, precedent and the rule of law. But we live in interesting times, and Gorsuch's nomination comes with a curveball -- namely his skepticism of the longstanding doctrine that courts should defer to the executive branch's interpretations of law.

Jeffrey Pojanowski

Gorsuch has favored an approach to administrative law that would limit President Donald Trump's discretion and power.

Let me explain. Officials who answer to the president, such as the attorney general or the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, have to interpret law all the time. When agencies issue regulations or decide whether parties have violated federal regulatory law, they often must decide what federal statutes have to say on the matter. And when parties disagree with these agencies' decisions, they can challenge them in court.

A judicial doctrine known as Chevron deference, named after a 1984 Supreme Court case on the matter, governs how strictly a court should review an agency's interpretation of law.

Under the Chevron doctrine, if the court finds the statute clear, the judicial interpretation governs regardless of the agency's opinion.