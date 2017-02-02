Palestinians fear UN roadblock despite anti-settlement resolution

Story highlights Arab diplomats take settlement protest to UN Security Council

Palestinian UN leader worried about Trump presidency

United Nations (CNN) Despite official backing from the UN, Palestinians fear an uphill battle to curb Israeli settlement expansion -- particularly with a US President who has voiced strong support for Israel's government.

The leader of the Arab group at the UN, Iraqi Ambassador Mohamed Ali Alhakim, and Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour met with the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Wednesday evening to appeal for international action against Israel's plans for expansion of its settlement policy, which includes plans for an entirely new settlement -- which would be the first in two decades.

Mansour told reporters that the "illegal behavior by an occupying power" must be stopped.

The Council passed a resolution in late December describing the settlements as having "no legal validity."

The Arab diplomats said the Security Council President Volodymyr Yelchenko told them he will raise their complaints to the full Council Thursday, and that they expect to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

