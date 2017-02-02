Story highlights Israeli settlers removed from outpost in West Bank, police say

Eviction of illegal outpost built on private Palestinian land carried out amid protests

Amona, West Bank (CNN) It's been a dramatic two days in the Israeli outpost of Amona, a village deemed illegal by the country's High Court, which ordered the eviction of its settlers.

The operation to evacuate settlers from the outpost, home to a few hundred people in the West Bank, was completed on Thursday, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told CNN.

Police forces had been met with the heavy resistance since the evacuation began on Wednesday morning. About 1,000 settlers protested, and set fires and threw rocks, nails and other debris on the road in an attempt to hinder the security forces' passage.

Jewish settlers set tyres ablaze at the Amona outpost on February 1, 2017.

The outpost's synagogue -- the last building on the hilltop to be occupied by settlers -- has also been cleared Thursday of all protesters who had barricaded themselves inside the building, attacking officers with metal bars and throwing gas that choked some of the police. Many of the protestors inside the synagogue had to be dragged out -- they refused to walk out on their own. Police had to hold them by their arms and legs as the protestors tried to kick and punch the officers.

Read More