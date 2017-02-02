These zoo animals survived ISIS

Story highlights Only two animals from this zoo in eastern Mosul are still alive

ISIS set up a military base in the park that housed the zoo

(CNN) An emaciated lion lying curled up on a rubble-strewn floor; a bear peering through a window, looking scared. These animals, pictured in images posted on social media by activist blogger Mosul Eye this week, are the only two that survived after a Mosul zoo was destroyed in the battle to retake the city from ISIS.

This bear was found in a park after ISIS was driven out of eastern Mosul.

Before ISIS invaded the city in 2014, the animals were housed in the zoo in a public park along the banks of the Tigris River, a strategic location in the battle for the city. The park was taken over by ISIS and used as a military base, said the blogger, who documented life in the city under ISIS. Communicating with CNN via Twitter, the blogger asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

CNN is unable to verify the Mosul Eye blog and its posts on Twitter and Facebook independently, but Iraqi journalists and scholars vouch for its veracity.

After eastern Mosul was liberated in January, residents found the animals roaming free in a smaller park in Mosul's Al-Murur neighborhood, the blogger said, estimating that the lion and bear survived on their own for over four months.

