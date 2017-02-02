Trump is taking hair loss drug, doctor says

Story highlights The President's use of this medication was not disclosed by his doctor during campaign

Propecia is a low dose formulation of finasteride used to promote hair growth

(CNN) President Trump is taking a prostate drug often prescribed for hair loss, his physician Dr. Harold N. Bornstein told the New York Times in an interview published Wednesday. He also made a point of stating that the President has all of his hair.

The New York City gastroenterologist also said the President is taking antibiotics to control rosacea, a skin condition that causes redness.

A senior White House official says Bornstein did not have Trump's permission to speak about his health to the Times.

The physician told the Times he has had no contact with his patient since Trump became president. Trump had visited his office every year since 1980 for annual checkups, colonoscopies and other routine tests.

During the campaign, Trump's longtime physician disclosed only that he was taking rosuvastatin and low-dose aspirin to reduce his risk of heart attack.

