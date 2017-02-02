Altria recalls smokeless tobacco products

Story highlights Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope and Husky brands are part of the recall

There are no confirmed reports of injuries or health concerns

(CNN) US Smokeless Tobacco Co., part of Altria, is voluntarily recalling some smokeless tobacco products after consumer complaints of foreign metal objects in cans.

The Virginia-based company's recall includes Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope and Husky brands. Each complaint received indicated that foreign objects, including sharp metal objects, were visible upon opening the can.

The products were manufactured in the company's Franklin Park, Illinois, facility and shipped across the country. There have been eight consumer complaints received from Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or health concerns associated with the recall.

