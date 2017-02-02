Breaking News

More toddlers suffer eye burns from laundry packets, study says

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 3:08 PM ET, Thu February 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Biting into &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/10/health/laundry-pod-poisonings/&quot;&gt;laundry detergent packets&lt;/a&gt; can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/health/gallery/common-household-poisons/index.html&quot;&gt;an analysis of national data&lt;/a&gt;. A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.
Photos: Common household poisons
Laundry productsBiting into laundry detergent packets can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to an analysis of national data. A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Since 2010, poison control center hotlines across the United States have seen a nearly 400% increase in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/health/hand-sanitizer-poisoning/&quot;&gt;calls related to children younger than 12 ingesting hand sanitizer&lt;/a&gt;, according to an analysis by the Georgia Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
Hand sanitizerSince 2010, poison control center hotlines across the United States have seen a nearly 400% increase in calls related to children younger than 12 ingesting hand sanitizer, according to an analysis by the Georgia Poison Center.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Cosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Photos: Common household poisons
Personal care productsCosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Household cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Photos: Common household poisons
Household cleanersHousehold cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Painkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Photos: Common household poisons
PainkillersPainkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Some vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
Vitamins and supplementsSome vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Insecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.
Photos: Common household poisons
Bug- and weedkillersInsecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Cigarettes aren&#39;t the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
Liquid nicotineCigarettes aren't the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Hydrocarbons, such as lighter fluids, can get into a child&#39;s lungs when ingested. They can cause coughing, choking, fever, pneumonia and death, according to the National Capitol Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
HydrocarbonsHydrocarbons, such as lighter fluids, can get into a child's lungs when ingested. They can cause coughing, choking, fever, pneumonia and death, according to the National Capitol Poison Center.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
detergent 103 household poisons hand09 household poisons nail05 household poisons cleaning prods01 household poisons acet-02 household poisons pillspesticide sprayer07 household poisons nicotine08 household poisons lighter

Story highlights

  • The number of chemical burns to toddlers from detergent packets increased from 12 in 2012 to 480 in 2015
  • The detergents "are among the worst chemicals that the eye can be exposed to," researcher says

(CNN)From 2012 to 2015, the number of chemical burns to the eye linked to laundry detergent packets rose more than 30 times among young children, a new study says. More than 1,200 3- and 4-year-olds received such burns in that time period, according to the research published Thursday in the medical journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

Single-dose detergent packs, known as laundry packets or pods, entered the mass market in 2012.
"Each pod consists of a detergent mixture wrapped in a water-soluble film, made up of a proprietary polyvinyl alcohol polymer," said Eric J. Moorhead, president and principal scientist of Good Chemistry LLC, a consulting firm.
    Laundry detergent pods are 'real risk' to poison kids
    "The liquid detergent in the pods is not the same as regular liquid detergent. It has a higher concentration of surfactants, chemicals that are responsible for stain removal," said Moorhead, who was not involved in the new study. "At high concentrations, these ordinarily safe ingredients can cause irritation, especially in sensitive areas like the eyes."

    'Among the worst chemicals'

    Read More
    Among kids between 3 and 4 years old, the number of chemical burns in the eye caused by laundry detergent packets increased from 12 instances in 2012 to 480 in 2015. Proportionally, the total chemical eye injuries associated with the packets increased from 0.8% of all burns in 2012 to 26% in 2015.
    Children can injure themselves when the packets break and the contents squirt into one or both eyes, or when the contents leak onto the children's hands and they rub their eyes.
    Most of these burns happened in the home, where kids are playing with the brightly colored packets, "wondering if they're toys, if they're candy," said the lead researcher, Dr. R. Sterling Haring of Johns Hopkins University. They're neither.
    Laundry packet poisonings increase in kids
    Laundry packet poisonings increase in kids
    The detergents inside the pods "are among the worst chemicals that the eye can be exposed to," Haring said: Detergents are alkaline in nature, and alkaline burns are typically more severe than acid burns in the eye. "They penetrate deeper, they burn faster, and they are more caustic to the tissues in the eye itself."
    Because the cornea doesn't have blood vessels, it doesn't heal well, so if you scar it with detergent packet chemicals, "there's a high risk of long-term vision impairment," Haring said.
    "We'd done another study a few months ago that showed that small children are at highest risk for all types of chemical ocular burns, and that kind of flew in the face of conventional wisdom," he said. "They always thought that working-age men were the highest risk group: working in factories, splashing chemical in their eyes."
    Instead, he and his colleagues were surprised to find that young children have a 50% higher risk than the highest-risk adult, Haring said. Once that news got out, community physicians insisted that the cause was laundry detergent packets. Haring and his team discovered that they were right. Their study concludes with recommendations that parents properly store these packets and that manufacturers consider new, redesigned packaging.
    In essence, these recommendations "are already in play," said Brian Sansoni, vice president of sustainability initiatives at the American Cleaning Institute, which represents the US cleaning products industry.
    He said the new study analyzed data prior to the new safety standards that were published in December 2015 by ASTM International, formerly American Society for Testing and Materials International, a non-profit that develops voluntary consensus standards for consumer manufacturers. The American Cleaning Institute helped identify proper standards for the packets.
    Following publication of the safety standards, Procter & Gamble, the company that makes Gain and Tide brand laundry detergent pods, launched ad campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers and made its packaging more difficult for small children to open. Other companies also followed suit.
    "Make sure you keep these products up and away from children -- like a lot of household products," said Sansoni.

    What should parents do?

    Dr. Michael Grosso, chairman of the department of pediatrics and chief medical officer at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital in Huntington, New York, said parents need to worry about these laundry packets and keep them out of the way.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "It's not only eye injuries. Children will also swallow these," said Grosso, who was not involved in the study. Eye injuries caused by the packets "can be quite serious," he added.
    "The majority of individuals will recover their vision after this kind of injury," he said. However, these burns can be "very, very painful. They require extensive emergency treatment and extensive follow-up treatment by an ophthalmologist."
    The first thing parents should do is "prevent this by keeping these pods out of the way. They need to be kept up high in cabinets beyond the reach of a preschool child, the group that's most at risk."
    If a child does get detergent in their eye, a parent should immediately irrigate the child's eyes.
    "Cool tap water, as much as possible, as soon as possible," Grosso said. "And then the very next step would be a trip to the emergency department."
    Haring echoed this advice. "Take your child and put their eye under cool water under the faucet and flush it with cool water for 20 minutes," he said, noting that if the burn is extremely severe, some loss of vision could occur.
    "Don't stop and take them to the hospital. Don't call and wait for an ambulance to show up. Flush the eye with cool water before you do anything else," Haring said. "That's going to be the deciding factor about long-term outcome for this injury."