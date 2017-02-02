Story highlights Oscar-winning actor was promoting his new film

His remarks were embraced and rejected on social media

(CNN) If you ask Matthew McConaughey, it's time for the country to get "alright, alright, alright" with President Donald Trump.

The Oscar-winning actor suggested as much in a recent interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr to promote his new film, "Gold."

Marr said it seems that a theme of the film is "small time, central redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites, as it were."

He then noted that many actors and artists "dump on Trump" and asked McConaughey whether it's time to give Trump a break.

"Well, they don't have a choice now, he's our President," McConaughey said. "It's very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we've ever had. At the same time, it's time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years."

