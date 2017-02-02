Beyoncé is the new queen of Instagram

Story highlights Pregnancy post had more than 7 million views in less than 24 hours

Beyoncé's photo surpasses Selena Gomez's in 11 hours

(CNN) They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.

According to Instagram, Beyoncé's photo revealing her pregnancy is the first Instagram post to garner more than 7.2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

The superstar singer revealed Wednesday that she is expecting twins with a photo of her sporting a baby bump.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

It only took her 11 hours to surpass Selena Gomez, whose 2016 photo of herself and a bottle of Coke was the most liked with more than 6.3 million.