North Korea fires head of prison camp system

By Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 12:47 AM ET, Fri February 3, 2017

    The tale of two former North Korean inmates

The tale of two former North Korean inmates

Story highlights

  • Kim Won Hong fired for human rights abuses in prison camp system
  • Minister of State Security faced sanctions from US Treasury Department

(CNN)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fired one of his top lieutenants, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry.

As Minister of State Security, Kim Won Hong oversaw the North Korean agency responsible for running the country's notorious prison camps, rooting out spies in North Korea and conducting counterespionage operations abroad.
Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee said Kim Won Hong was punished for "human rights abuses committed during interrogations at the State Security Department" among other things.
    The security chief was one of seven North Korean officials sanctioned by the US Treasury Department on January 11 for human rights abuses.
    He was removed from his position in the North Korean government around that time, the South Korean official said.
    Former Kim bodyguard details abuse in prison camp
    Former Kim bodyguard details abuse in prison camp

      Former Kim bodyguard details abuse in prison camp

    Former Kim bodyguard details abuse in prison camp
    According to a US Treasury statement, Kim Won Hong directed and managed activities including "beatings, forced starvation, sexual assault, forced abortions, and infanticide" that took place in the system of prison camps.
    The US Treasury order froze any assets of Kim Won Hong under US jurisdiction.
    Although Pyongyang officially denies that the prison camps exist, multiple human rights groups have documented their ongoing operation via survivor testimony and satellite imagery.
    A satellite image of a village in the northern part of North Korean political camp 16 (Kwanliso) taken in September 2011.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    A labor camp village before ...A satellite image of a village in the northern part of North Korean political camp 16 (Kwanliso) taken in September 2011.
    A year and a half later, in April 2013, the area appears to have undergone change, with new housing being recently added or under construction. The guard post in the immediate vicinity of the village allows for constant supervision of the prisoners and is indicative of the tight security within the political prison camp, says Amnesty International.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    ... and afterA year and a half later, in April 2013, the area appears to have undergone change, with new housing being recently added or under construction. The guard post in the immediate vicinity of the village allows for constant supervision of the prisoners and is indicative of the tight security within the political prison camp, says Amnesty International.
    In June 2010, an image of the political prison camp known as Kwanliso 16 shows a new facility under construction.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    An industrial complex under constructionIn June 2010, an image of the political prison camp known as Kwanliso 16 shows a new facility under construction.
    In November 2012, the industrial facility appears to be operational and new support buildings are visible -- a sign of further investment in mining, agriculture and logging production facilities, according to Amnesty.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    Industrial complex operational, two years onIn November 2012, the industrial facility appears to be operational and new support buildings are visible -- a sign of further investment in mining, agriculture and logging production facilities, according to Amnesty.
    A satellite image shows a checkpoint on the main road. Amnesty International said these images indicate that repression by the North Korean authorities has continued in spite of growing calls for the country to close its political prison camps.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    Patrolling the campA satellite image shows a checkpoint on the main road. Amnesty International said these images indicate that repression by the North Korean authorities has continued in spite of growing calls for the country to close its political prison camps.
    An administrative area of Kwanliso 16 in May, 2011.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    Housing in 2011An administrative area of Kwanliso 16 in May, 2011.
    An image taken in May, 2013 indicates that housing in the area has been razed and reconstructed. Amnesty International said the prisoner population in Kwanliso 16 appears to have increased slightly.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    New housing structuresAn image taken in May, 2013 indicates that housing in the area has been razed and reconstructed. Amnesty International said the prisoner population in Kwanliso 16 appears to have increased slightly.
    Two more housing units under construction close to the main entrance of Kwanliso 16. Each building has ten 4 x 3.5 meter units.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    More homes under constructionTwo more housing units under construction close to the main entrance of Kwanliso 16. Each building has ten 4 x 3.5 meter units.
    The camp is surrounded by a double fence along its perimeter and numerous guard posts. Access is highly restricted through two gates on opposite sides of the political prison camp.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    Camp securityThe camp is surrounded by a double fence along its perimeter and numerous guard posts. Access is highly restricted through two gates on opposite sides of the political prison camp.
    In March 2011, logging is widely visible in the camp.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    LoggingIn March 2011, logging is widely visible in the camp.
    An image from September 2013 shows that logging activities have been ongoing over a two year period.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    Ongoing logging activitiesAn image from September 2013 shows that logging activities have been ongoing over a two year period.
    One of four satellite images taken of a probable furniture factory. Lumber piles changed over time, indicating production activity.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    Making furniture?One of four satellite images taken of a probable furniture factory. Lumber piles changed over time, indicating production activity.
    Satellite images of Kwanliso 15 (Yodok Kwanliso), taken on the 26 March 2011 and 22 February 2012 show an administrative compound that was built during that period. The complex is likely to be a guard station or an administrative area to support logging activities.
    Photos: North Korea's political prisons growing?
    Administrative compound: Before & afterSatellite images of Kwanliso 15 (Yodok Kwanliso), taken on the 26 March 2011 and 22 February 2012 show an administrative compound that was built during that period. The complex is likely to be a guard station or an administrative area to support logging activities.
    Last November, a United Nations report said up to 120,000 men, women and children are imprisoned in the camps, known as "kwanliso" in Korean.
    An analysis by Amnesty International in November concluded that Pyongyang "is continuing to maintain, and even invest, in these repressive facilities."
    "These camps constitute the cornerstone of the country's large infrastructure dedicated to political repression and social control that enables widespread and systematic human rights abuses," Amnesty said in a statement.

    CNN's James Griffiths and journalist Taehoon Lee contributed to this report.