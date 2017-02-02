Story highlights Lady Skollie's watercolor paintings are often controversial

A new exhibition by the artist explores desire and abuse in South Africa

(CNN) Lady Skollie's reputation precedes the artist.

During our interview, her most overused phrase, "I'm not sure I should be saying this, but" could epitomize her outspoken views on politics, gender and more specifically sex.

Am I bovered? No. @mailandguardian A photo posted by Lady Skollie (@ladyskollie) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:45am PST

The South African artist is known for seductive watercolor paintings that reclaim her sexual experiences as 'a woman of color.'

From papayas to bananas painted provocatively, art critics have stamped her works as 'an erotic jolt to the art world' to 'mildly offensive.'

"I've always shared way too much," she says, rather understated. "I always found a lot of value in shock value and it's just about me now focusing that energy in a cleaner cut way so that I can actually make a difference."

