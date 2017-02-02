(CNN) A scathing report by environmental watchdog Global Witness names Honduras the "deadliest place to defend the planet" and links the country's business and political elite to brutal acts of human rights abuses.

The two-year investigation sheds light on what the group says is political corruption within Honduras and some of the major players.

Gladis Aurora López, the president of the country's ruling party and vice president of Congress, is seen as "one of several top politicians and business tycoons implicated in a violent crackdown," the report said.

The report ties López's husband, Arnold Gustavo Castro, to the controversial hydroelectric dams, Los Encinos and La Aurora, which are being built on sacred indigenous lands. As the sole director of the companies behind the dams, Global Witness says he illegally obtained the contracts when his wife was in congress.

Three indigenous activists who fought against Los Encinos dam were killed, "their bodies dismembered and showing signs of torture," Global Witness said.

López and her husband denied any involvement, according to Global Witness. They did not respond to CNN en Español's requests for comment.

Warnings against possible 'false accusations'

Others within the government caution against making these bold accusations.

"They have to be certain about the implication of the people they are bringing accusations to," Jorge Gallindo, a spokesperson within the criminal investigation technical agency in Honduras, warned. "Doing something prematurely can lead to false accusations or damage the investigation."

Honduras, a poor nation building itself up after the 2009 coup, has six out of 10 rural households living in extreme poverty on $2.50 per day.

The region, which has seen an unequal distribution in wealth and land, is "rich in resources, but high-level corruption and a weak rule of law contributes to the current situation for community leaders being killed in record numbers," Billy Kyte of Global Witness told CNN in an email.

He accuses the country's elite of using "corrupt and criminal means to cash in on the country's natural wealth, and are enlisting the support of state forces to murder and terrorize the communities who dare to stand in their way."

"Those who speak out are being silenced in record numbers," Kyte said. "These are ordinary people defending their lands against the illegal imposition of mining, hydrodams, agribusiness projects."

Protesters hold pictures of Berta Caceres at an International Women's day demonstration in Tegucigalpa on March 8.

The report criticizes the United States for "backing Honduran state forces, which are often behind the murders and attacks of activists." The US is Honduras's main trading partner, according to the State Department. In 2013, the two countries had a $9.8 billion trading partnership.

In response to the report, the US asserts its commitment to addressing human rights concerns in Honduras.

"The United States is focused on supporting Honduran efforts to address impunity, strengthen civil society, and create conditions that will bring about security and broad-based economic prosperity for Hondurans," a spokesperson for the State Department told CNN, noting the US embassy's recent $2.9 million pledge to Freedom House, an organization that works with the Honduran government to help protect human rights defenders.

Arrests made in death of environmentalist

The Honduran government has repeatedly said it works hard so those responsible of the crimes are brought to justice, and to ensure that the most vulnerable groups are not bothered or attacked.

In Cáceres's case, seven people have been arrested in connection to her death, including the man who managed the Agua Zarca dam project for Desarrollos Energeticos.

"We have to denounce who designed the crime, who planned it, who paid for it, and also the people inside the company who promoted the harassment, prosecution, criminalization that lead to her being murdered," Cáceres's daughter, Berta Zuniga Cáceres, told CNNe.

The company denies involvement in the killing or any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Silvio Carrillo, Berta Cáceres' nephew, is pushing for a bill in the US Congress -- the "Berta Cáceres Human Rights in Honduras Act" -- that would prohibit the United States from funding projects tied to human rights abuses in Honduras.

"This is not just about Berta," Carillo told CNN. "She may have been simply collateral damage to the US government but to us and the millions who support us around the world she -- and the at least 123 other dead activists -- are a symbol of a US policy that has clearly failed. We continue to ask that the US stop supporting this criminal syndicate that claims to be a government in Honduras."