He was acquitted of all charges and fled to the United States

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe police have arrested the pastor who fled the country last year after leading protests against President Robert Mugabe's government.

Pastor Evan Mawarire's #ThisFlag protest movement gained momentum among Zimbabweans on social media last year after he called on Mugabe's government to address a failing economy and to respect human rights.

Evan Mawarire, pictured, was one of the leaders of the #thisFlag campaign.

His attorney, Harrison Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told CNN his client was detained upon arrival in Harare on Wednesday and charged with "subverting a constitutionally elected government."

He added that Mawarire was acquitted of the same charges last year and that they would fight these charges again.

