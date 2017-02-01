Orlando nightclub gunman's widow to undergo psych exam

Story highlights Judge in California did not make a ruling on bail at Wednesday's hearing

Noor Salman has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, aiding and abetting terrorism

Oakland, California (CNN) A federal judge in California has ordered the widow of the man who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Noor Salman , widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, appeared in court in Oakland on Wednesday. Mateen was killed by police after the 2016 massacre.

Judge Donna Ryu didn't consider the issue of bail and said if there is a trial, it could take place in Florida. Prosecutors have said they want the case to be heard in that state.

Salman pleaded not guilty in January to obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband's material support to ISIS. She was arrested at her parents' home in the San Francisco suburb of Rodeo seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Salman's family has maintained that she didn't know that Mateen was going to commit the June 12 killings at the club -- about a two-hour drive northwest of their Fort Pierce, Florida, home.