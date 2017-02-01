Milo Yiannopoulos event at UC Berkeley canceled after protests

Story highlights One person injured after demonstrations get violent at UC Berkeley

Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos had been scheduled to speak

San Francisco (CNN) Violent protests erupted at UC Berkeley on Wednesday night hours before right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak.

Black-clad protestors could be seen throwing fireworks at police and at the student union center on the Berkeley campus where the Breitbart editor's event was to be held. They were also seen tearing down metal barriers, smashing windows of the student center and setting a fire outside the building.

The university estimated that more than 1,500 protesters were gathered outside the student center. At least one person was injured, according to the university, although it was not immediately clear whether the individual was a protester, staff member or a bystander.

Administrators decided to cancel the event about two hours before Yiannopoulos' speech. UC Berkeley said it removed him from campus "amid the violence and destruction of property and out of concern for public safety."

Protests erupt at UC Berkeley over a scheduled speech by Breitbart writer #MiloYiannopoulos. (video by @taka_the_brave) A video posted by CNN (@cnn) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

The school reported broken windows and other property damage.

