This man in a space suit has a message for Earthlings

By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Updated 9:44 AM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/everydayastronaut/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Everyday Astronaut&lt;/a&gt; of Instagram fame is spreading awareness for scientists to march on Washington, as seen in this widely shared image from last week. &quot;I fear the idea of censorship of the scientific community,&quot; Tim Dodd said.
&quot;I will 100% be going to Washington DC to march&quot; for science, Dodd said. The date for the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.marchforscience.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;march&lt;/a&gt; is pending.
Dodd works to bring &quot;space down to Earth for everyday people,&quot; as part of an Instagram project he started in 2014.
&quot;I typically will hide facts and Easter eggs about something current in space or science,&quot; Dodd said. He created this image after &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/09/27/technology/spacex-elon-musk-mars-colonization/&quot;&gt;Space X announced its plan to send people to Mars&lt;/a&gt;.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/qAWrd3ntyX/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;This image&lt;/a&gt; was born of Dodd&#39;s mourning for the shuttle program. &quot;I felt a little lost and sad about (the end of) the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/US/07/08/space.shuttle/&quot;&gt;manned space program&lt;/a&gt;&quot; in July 2011.
Dodd creates digital works of art, sometimes layering multiple photos to take people to far-off places.
He says he always knew he wanted to be an astronaut when he grew up. Instead he grew up to be the &quot;Everyday Astronaut.&quot;
The Everyday Astronaut visited Myanmar in 2015, where he had the chance to teach children about space for two weeks.
The project started with a joke. In 2013, he purchased a &quot;Russian high altitude flight suit&quot; online. The following year, he started using the suit to create images to teach people about science via the Instagram account.
&quot;I try to tap into peoples&#39; curiosity and get their gears turning. It&#39;s scientific communication through humor and imagination,&quot; Dodd said.
  • Tim Dodd poses in a space suit to teach people about science, space
  • Everyday Astronaut began as a passion project on Instagram in 2014

(CNN)A man in an orange space suit is on a mission: Get Americans to march for science.

Tim Dodd, who calls himself Everyday Astronaut, is using his photographs to educate the world about science -- particularly in this political climate.
Like many others in the scientific community, he's rallying for a scientist march on Washington.
    "I think at this point most of it is to raise awareness of the movement," Dodd told CNN. "As a space flight enthusiast and as someone who operates as close to the scientific method as possible and values scientific literacy, I fear the idea of censorship of the scientific community."
    The date for the March for Science has yet to be set, but it's rumored to be coming this week.
    Dodd told CNN he will "100% be going to Washington DC" to march.
    "It's important for people to remember that science is not political. Science is science. Science follows evidence and the scientific method," he said. "Anything that hinders scientific endeavors could be the biggest fault of a civilization."

    The story behind the suit

    This isn't the first time Dodd has posted a fantasy-like photo of him in his orange flight suit.
    "It all started as a joke but it took over my life," Dodd said.
    Back in 2013, he was the sole bidder on a "Russian High Altitude flight suit." After it arrived on his doorstep, the former professional photographer started dressing up and tinkering with different images.
    He launched his hit Instagram account Everyday Astronaut in 2014. Dodd started coming up with messages behind each image with the goal of teaching people something about science each time.

    Feels good to be at the controls of #everydayastronaut !!! Thanks Marc, @casualastronaut for giving me the reigns here. Such a rad dude.

    A photo posted by Everyday Astronaut 🚀👨‍🚀 (@everydayastronaut) on

    "I typically will hide facts and Easter eggs about something current in space or science and it's become a vessel of communication," he said of the passion project.
    While the suit has traveled to 9 different countries, not all of Dodd's images were taken where you think they were.
    Dodd, who lives near Cedar Falls, Iowa, travels to his computer and creates digital works of art using multiple images.
    He's even live-streamed his Photoshop process, for the sake of transparency and science.
    "It's part of the art, the communication process. It's creating digital art for me."