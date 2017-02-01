Story highlights The incident that led to the hostage stand-off in the Delaware prison happened this morning

The prison houses 2,500 inmates, including those on death row

(CNN) Corrections officers are being held hostage at a Delaware prison, authorities said Wednesday.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware, went under lockdown earlier Wednesday as police responded to the hostage situation inside the facility, according to Jayme Gravell with the Delaware Department of Corrections.

Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, confirmed the hostages are corrections officers but would not say how many officers are being held hostage.

"It's a very scary situation right now," Klopp said.

Citing the officers association, CNN-affiliate KYW said four guards and one counselor were taken hostage by inmates. One of the guards has been released, the station reported.

