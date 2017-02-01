Story highlights Wednesday morning incident leads to hostage standoff in the Delaware prison

One employee is released about four hours after he was taken hostage

(CNN) Four corrections employees were still being held hostage Wednesday hours after a standoff unfolded at a Delaware prison, according to the Delaware State Police.

A fifth employee, who was also taken hostage, was released around 2:40 p.m., about four hours after the hostage standoff began at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware, said Sgt. Richard Bratz, a state police spokesman.

"We're doing everything we can to ensure the safety of everyone involved," Bratz told reporters.

Bratz said the incident began around 10:32 a.m. when a corrections officer radioed for immediate assistance in a building that houses 100 inmates. Corrections officers responded and the facility was placed under lockdown, Bratz said.

That's when the five employees were taken hostage, he said.

Read More