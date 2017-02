Story highlights Davis, who killed two men, has had four appeals turned down by governors

(CNN) Former Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis has been "found suitable for parole" on Wednesday, his 31st appearance before the parole board.

"Inmate Bruce Davis was found suitable for parole today at his parole suitability hearing at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo," California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Luis Patino confirmed in an emailed statement.

Davis was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea in August 1969 and conspiracy to commit murder and robbery. He began his sentence in 1972.

He was not involved in the most infamous murders that the group of followers, known as the Manson Family, committed -- the murder of Roman Polanski's actress wife, Sharon Tate, along with four other people at the director's home.

Davis' parole decision will now go to the Board of Parole Hearings before being sent to California Governor Jerry Brown, who has 30 days to uphold, reverse or modify the decision, according to the statement.

A 2014 prison photo of Bruce Davis from the California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

