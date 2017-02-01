Breaking News

Former Manson Family member Bruce Davis found 'suitable for parole'

It has been more than four decades since the murder of Sharon Tate and four others at the Los Angeles home of Tate and her husband, director Roman Polanski. The murders led to the arrest and trial of Charles Manson along with his followers, who physically committed the crimes.
Polanski and Tate at their wedding in January 1968. Tate was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
Writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger, celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring and Steven Parent, a friend of the family&#39;s gardener, were also killed.
The victims were stabbed, shot and beaten to death.
Polanski, who was out of town at the time of the murders, is seen on the porch outside his home, the remnants of the word &quot;pig&quot; can be seen where it was scrawled on the door.
On the night of August 10, three of Manson&#39;s followers killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home (pictured). This time Manson accompanied his followers to select the victims, but again did not take part in the killing.
Manson and his followers were arrested at this remote location, called Barker Ranch, on suspicion of auto theft. Police did not immediately connect them to the murders.
A break in the case came when Susan Atkins, already in jail, told a fellow inmate about the Tate murders. &quot;Because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice,&quot; she said.
Manson, along with five followers, is indicted on December 8, 1969, for the murders.
From left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten walk to court to appear for their roles in the murders.
Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges related to the murders.
Manson appears with an &quot;X&quot; cut into his forehead when the trial starts on June 16, 1970. It was said to symbolize being crossed out of society. He later altered the scar to become a swastika.
After a seven-month trial, all the defendants were found guilty on January 25, 1971. Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten received the death penalty.
Manson is led, head shaved and beardless, to hear his sentence on March 29, 1971. He received the death penalty as well.
Charles &quot;Tex&quot; Watson was tried separately, after fleeing to Texas and fighting extradition to California. He was convicted and also sentenced to death in 1971. All the sentences were commuted to life in prison when California abolished the death penalty in 1972.
Manson is seen in court in 1986, during a parole hearing. He was denied for the sixth time.
Manson was denied parole for the 12th time on April 12, 2012. According to the California Parole Board, he has accrued 108 serious disciplinary violations in prison since 1971 and has shown no remorse for the murders.
Story highlights

  • Davis, who killed two men, has had four appeals turned down by governors
  • Ex-follower, imprisoned since 1972, recommended for parole

(CNN)Former Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis has been "found suitable for parole" on Wednesday, his 31st appearance before the parole board.

"Inmate Bruce Davis was found suitable for parole today at his parole suitability hearing at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo," California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Luis Patino confirmed in an emailed statement.
Davis was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea in August 1969 and conspiracy to commit murder and robbery. He began his sentence in 1972.
    He was not involved in the most infamous murders that the group of followers, known as the Manson Family, committed -- the murder of Roman Polanski's actress wife, Sharon Tate, along with four other people at the director's home.
    Davis' parole decision will now go to the Board of Parole Hearings before being sent to California Governor Jerry Brown, who has 30 days to uphold, reverse or modify the decision, according to the statement.
    A 2014 prison photo of Bruce Davis from the California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
    Previous parole hearings quashed

    Brown has reversed three previous parole grants for Davis, who also had a parole grant reversed by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
    In July last year another Manson Family member, Leslie Van Houten, had her parole recommendation turned down by Gov. Brown, who said the murder convict "currently poses an unreasonable danger to society."
    Davis' accomplice, Steven "Clem" Grogan, was released on parole in 1986 after revealing the location Shea's body. He remains the only member of the group to have been paroled.
    Manson, who led a murderous California cult in the late 1960s, was reportedly hospitalized in January, although a Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told CNN at the time the department cannot provide information on the convicted killer due to privacy laws on health information.
    Manson, 82, is serving nine life terms for ordering a wave of killings in the summer of 1969.