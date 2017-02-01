(CNN) Let's fight about which Super Bowl city is better!

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots may meet in Houston on Sunday. But after the game, the fans still have to return home to their respective cities and/or regions to continue with their lives. So who's the real winner when it's all over? Let's use some completely random categories to decide!

(Oh also, we're abundantly aware New England is a region and not a city. Does that count against the Patriots for unclear territory, or for it because it's essentially many cities in one? Talk amongst yourselves.)

Best regional food

No one can ever say Atlanta is short on delicious, horrible-for-you food: Shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, anything Chick-fil-A has to offer. But consider this: You can get a pretty decent set of chicken and waffles in plenty of places up and down the east coast. On the other hand, New England clam chowder anywhere outside of New England is just fish-flavored trash paste. Also: Lobster rolls.

