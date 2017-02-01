CNN 10 - February 2, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 2, 2017

Today, we're reporting on President Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, and we're exploring different elements of the confirmation process. That's followed by a look at tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. And our feature stories include a lava stream in Hawaii and the history of Groundhog Day.

TRANSCRIPT

