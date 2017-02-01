Breaking News

Six Nations 2017: Players to watch

By George Ramsay and Patrick Sung Cuadrado

Updated 12:57 PM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch
Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch

    JUST WATCHED

    Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch 01:28

Story highlights

  • Six Nations starts Saturday
  • England defends its grand slam

(CNN)The Northern Hemisphere's best rugby-playing countries are primed for the 2017 Six Nations, which begins Saturday.

England was unbeaten in last year's tournament and have gone 13 matches without defeat under head coach Eddie Jones. But Ireland is also a form side in world rugby having toppled the All Blacks in Chicago last year.
Those two teams will be favorites, but France, Wales, Italy and Scotland will all look to spring an upset in what is traditionally an impossible tournament to try to predict.
    From speedy wingers to massive centers, we asks the experts -- including three national team coaches -- to pick their players to watch at this year's Six Nations.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos