Six Nations 2017: Players to watch

Story highlights Six Nations starts Saturday

England defends its grand slam

(CNN) The Northern Hemisphere's best rugby-playing countries are primed for the 2017 Six Nations, which begins Saturday.

England was unbeaten in last year's tournament and have gone 13 matches without defeat under head coach Eddie Jones. But Ireland is also a form side in world rugby having toppled the All Blacks in Chicago last year.

Those two teams will be favorites, but France, Wales, Italy and Scotland will all look to spring an upset in what is traditionally an impossible tournament to try to predict.

From speedy wingers to massive centers, we asks the experts -- including three national team coaches -- to pick their players to watch at this year's Six Nations.