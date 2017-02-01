Story highlights Roger Goodell is asked multiple times why he hasn't seen a Patriots game in Foxborough

He says the situation "is not awkward at all" for him

Houston (CNN) Some notable news items came out of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LI. But those probably won't be what will be remembered about the afternoon.

Goodell announced that former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush, days after they were released from a local hospital, will participate in the coin flip before the game.

The commissioner would not comment on the temporary ban on refugees in certain countries, saying he's "singularly focused on the Super Bowl right now." The game will be Sunday in Houston, where the New England Patriots will meet the Atlanta Falcons.

Goodell also said there hasn't been a decision on whether the Oakland Raiders will move to Las Vegas and that he can't see a casino owner ever being the owner of an NFL team.

Despite those stories, the lasting image will be of Goodell defending himself as reporters peppered him with questions about not attending a Patriots home game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the two years since the Deflategate scandal -- in which Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was accused by the NFL of knowing game footballs were being deflated.

Read More