Facing criticism, Gabbard to personally pay for Syria trip

News of Gabbard's secret trip broke in January

Washington (CNN) Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she will pay out of her own pocket for the cost of her recent heavily criticized trip to Syria.

A statement from the congresswoman's office released Tuesday night said she would "personally reimburse the cost" despite the fact that the trip met the requirements of the House Ethics Committee.

The trip's funding was initially not disclosed, but a statement said the Arab American Community Center for Economic and Social Services in Ohio sponsored it.

Since then, the backing from this organization has been put into question and The Atlantic reported the group's former executive director and board member Bassam Khawam personally paid for it.

"The congresswoman has decided to reimburse ... for the trip because it has become a distraction from the important issue at hand -- do the American people want their taxpayer dollars to continue to be used in support of militant groups working hand-in-hand with al Qaeda and ISIS in the effort to overthrow the Syrian government?" the statement read.

