Breaking News

Trumpolicy: Day 13

By Brooke Brower, Ross Levitt and Wade Payson-Denney, CNN

Updated 11:42 PM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Capitol Building is pictured on November 8, in Washington, DC.
The Capitol Building is pictured on November 8, in Washington, DC.

Washington (CNN)While much of the attention is focused on President Donald Trump's pick to sit on the high court, the policy world continues to churn. Health care insurers are clearly concerned they won't have clarity on the fate of Obmacare in time to make a decision on 2018. The border adjustment tax, which could be used as an alternative to Trump's tariff idea, may not be able to get through the Senate. And fallout from the travel ban continues to impact the business world.

ACTION PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK TODAY...

EXECUTIVE ACTIONS -- None today.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON DAY 13...

    OBAMACARE
    Read More
    • Republicans voted to suspend committee rules, allowing them to advance Tom Price's nomination for Health and Human Services secretary without a Democrat present at the hastily-called hearing. The vote now heads to the full Senate.
    • Insurers warned a congressional subcommittee Wednesday morning that Congress needs to continue Obamacare's cost-sharing subsidies and provide clarity on premium subsidies in the "next 30 days" so insurers can make a decision on 2018.
    TAXES -- In that same speech, Hatch toed the line on the border adjustment tax being considered in the House. Hatch didn't say he's against it, but did warn that he may not be able to get it through the Senate.
    IMMIGRATION
    • Trump tweeted on the travel ban this morning, saying "call it what you want."
    TRADE/ENERGY/INFRASTRUCTURE -- Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told fellow lawmakers Wednesday that his February 10 meeting with Trump should be about more than trade.
    INFRASTRUCTURE -- The Washington Post wraps Wednesday's House Transportation Committee hearing, noting that FedEx's CEO expressed support for increasing the gas tax and that committee chair Rep. Bill Shuster said he thinks a tax reform bill has to happen before an infrastructure bill.
    ENVIRONMENT/ENERGY

    LOOKING AHEAD...

    THURSDAY -- OBAMACARE -- House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee holds a hearing on pre-existing condition coverage and other reform ideas. Also, Medicare Advantage payment rates and policies for 2018 are released.
    THURSDAY -- TAX CUTS -- Senate Budget Committee set to vote on Mick Mulvaney's nomination to be OMB director -- he also needs confirmation from Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Sen. McCain has repeatedly suggested he could vote no.
    FRIDAY -- TAX CUTS -- House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Kevin Brady gives a speech on tax reform to a forum at Georgetown University's law school.