Washington (CNN) The Republican-led Congress took its first steps Wednesday to roll back environmental, financial disclosure and energy regulations put in place by the Obama administration.

The House passed a resolution, 228-194, that would repeal the "Stream Protection Rule," a measure issued recently that barred mining companies from putting any of their waste in local waterways.

The Senate is expected to approve the resolution as early as Thursday and send it to the President's desk.

Republicans are using the Congressional Review Act to target regulations enacted in the final 60 days of the Obama administration. Since its creation, there has only been one instance when Congress was able to overturn a regulation. In 2001, Republicans rolled back a workplace rule requiring employers to take steps to avoid ergonomic injuries.