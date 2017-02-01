Breaking News

Earth Day picked as date for science march on Washington

By Masuma Ahuja

Updated 12:36 PM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Protesters walk up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women&#39;s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Story highlights

  • The idea for the march was conceived on social media
  • Organizers want it to be a non-partisan protest

(CNN)Just like protesters who have taken to the streets and airports -- for the Women's March and against the travel ban -- scientists are planning their own march.

The group behind the March for Science in Washington just announced in a tweet that they will rally on April 22 -- Earth Day.
The march, born on social media -- through an idea floated in a Reddit thread and then followed up with organizing on Twitter, Facebook, and a google form -- has gained a following of hundreds of thousands online.
    Organizers want the march to be a non-partisan protest that champion support and funding for science, science-based policy and diversity. They're worried about the new administration's stance on climate change, energy policy and other issues.
    This man in a space suit has a message: Go march for science
    "The march for science champions publicly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and democracy," the group's website reads.