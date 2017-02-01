Report: Centcom leaders didn't cook ISIS intelligence

(CNN) The Pentagon's Inspector General has cleared several senior leaders of US Central Command after investigating claims that they falsified intelligence reports on the anti-ISIS campaign to paint a rosier assessment of progress than was warranted.

The report concluded that whistleblower allegations of intelligence being intentionally altered, delayed or suppressed by top Centcom officials from mid-2014 to mid-2015 were largely unsubstantiated.

But the Inspector General also described a widespread perception among many intelligence analysts that Centcom leaders were attempting to distort the intel. The report said "widespread perception alone indicated a significant problem, which leaders failed to adequately address in a timely way."

Gen. Joseph Votel, the current Centcom commander who was not in the post during the period investigated, welcomed the findings.

"While the allegations were unsubstantiated, the DoD IG's report did provide thoughtful and helpful recommendations on ways to make improvements within the command and we are taking those and others' recommendations to heart and acting on them," Votel said in a statement.

