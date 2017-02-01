Petraeus urges travel ban be settled quickly

Washington (CNN) Former CIA director David Petraeus on Wednesday urged that the Trump administration's travel ban be resolved quickly and suggested that it could serve as a propaganda tool by Islamic extremists.

"The sooner we can figure out what additional steps need to be added to the process to ensure we double and triple check to ensure civilians coming to our country" aren't going to do any harm, the better, Petraeus told the House Armed Services Committee.

The four-star general was responding to a question from Rep. Susan Davis, a California Democrat, who asked about the ban's impact and whether Islamic extremists would use it against the US.

"The long-range effects will be determined by how quickly whatever changes can be implemented,and we can get back to routine business," Petraeus said at the hearing to examine "the State of the World: National Security Threats and Challenges."

He spoke of foreign nationals in the affected countries who worked with the US military as translators and said he was heartened by Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly calling for waivers in those cases.

