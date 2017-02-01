Obama WH photographer throws shade at Trump

Story highlights Pete Souza was Obama's official chief White House photographer

He's posted images subtly knocking Trump on Instagram this week

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama's former White House photographer is taking to Instagram to show frustration with the new administration.

Pete Souza was responsible for documenting the Obama administration, capturing images of the official duties of the West Wing and more personal, intimate peeks into White House life, snaps he often shared on Flickr and Instagram.

After eight years capturing Obama's every move, Souza is taking some time off -- his new Instagram account biography reading: "TBD."

But he's taken to the visual platform in the last few days, posting a series of photos subtly knocking President Donald Trump.

As the chaotic roll out of the President's executive order on immigration captured headlines and spurred protests over the weekend, Souza posted a photo of Obama and a young refugee in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2015:

Talking with a young refugee at a Dignity for Children Foundation classroom in 2015. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:16am PST