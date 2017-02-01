Murray cribs DeVos question from education group

Story highlights Question 29 of Murray's 139 questions deals with personnel shortages in special education

Murray's office acknowledges the question should have been cited

Washington (CNN) Sen. Patty Murray, who earlier this week raised plagiarism questions about President Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, appears to have pulled one of her written questions for the nominee from an industry group fact sheet.

Eli Zupnick, a spokesman for the Washington Democrat, said Tuesday that staffers solicited "questions and ideas from advocates and education groups" but "did not include proper citation to their original source."

Question 29 of Murray's 139 questions deals with personnel shortages in special education. The question is 97% similar, according to a plagiarism program, to a 2014 fact sheet distributed by the National Coalition on Personnel Shortage in Special Education on the issue.

Here is Murray's lengthy question:

"Personnel shortages in special education are the result of recruitment and retention challenges. There is both a shortage of professional to fill available positions and a shortage of positions to meet the growing demand for services for America's 6 million children and youth with disabilities who receive special education services. Shortages of fully certified personnel and unfunded positions impede the ability of students with disabilities to reach their full academic potential and hinder work of districts to prepare all students to be college and career-ready.

