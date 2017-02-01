Story highlights She escaped her enclosure on Monday

She was found safe and sound on Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Ollie once was lost, but now is found.

The reportedly shy, quiet -- but clearly rebellious -- bobcat escaped her feline enclosure Monday only for her adventure to be jeopardized on Wednesday when a visitor spotted her walking past the Smithsonian National Zoo's bird house.

"I was over-the-moon thrilled," Craig Saffoe, the curator of great cats, said about Ollie.

The frenzy over Ollie's disappearance -- and recovery -- reached such a fever pitch in Washington, House Speaker Paul Ryan's communications staff even used it as an email subject line to highlight an interview he did in support for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick.

Her very public walk on the wild side began on Monday at 10:40 a.m. when zoo keepers called the bobcats for their morning feeding and Ollie did not appear. They determined she had escaped the closure sometime after 7 a.m. ET.

