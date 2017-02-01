Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings in six weeks, Grassley says

(CNN) Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is planning to have confirmation hearings in six weeks for Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, the Iowa Republican told CNN on Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel with Gorsuch to Capitol Hill for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at his office Wednesday morning.

A Republican source also told CNN that President Donald Trump wants Gorsuch seated by the April session -- meaning floor vote immediately after the committee proceedings in roughly six weeks time.