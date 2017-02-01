Breaking News

WH national security adviser condemns Iran actions

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 2:21 PM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Michael Flynn, national security adviser designate arrives at Trump Tower for meetings with US President-elect Donald Trump January 4, 2017 in New York. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
Washington (CNN)Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, condemned Iran's recent ballistic missile launch as being in defiance of a UN Security Council Resolution.

He said Wednesday the launch was the latest in a series of provocative moves, including backing for Houthi rebels in Yemen. Flynn said President Barack Obama's administration "failed to respond adequately to Iran's malign actions."
He said Iran's actions threaten stability in the region and place American lives at risk, and said Iran was "on notice."