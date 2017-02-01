WH national security adviser: Iran is 'on notice'

Story highlights "As of today we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn said

Spicer added the US won't "sit by and not act"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn condemned Wednesday Iran's recent ballistic missile test launch, calling it a "provocative" breach of a UN Security Council resolution.

Flynn called the launch the latest in a series of provocative moves by Iran that have included backing Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have attacked US allies.

"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn said from the White House briefing room.

Iran's foreign ministry insisted Tuesday that Sunday's missile test was "solely for defensive purposes," and not a violation of the UN Security Council resolution which bars Iran from testing "ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

The UN Security Council Resolution is not part of the Iran nuclear deal, but a separate security council resolution.

