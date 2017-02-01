Melania Trump hires chief of staff

Story highlights Lindsay Reynolds will serve as assistant to the President and chief of staff to the first lady

Washington (CNN) Nearly two weeks after her husband assumed office, Melania Trump has made her first official East Wing hire.

Lindsay Reynolds will serve as assistant to the President and chief of staff to the first lady, the White House announced Wednesday evening.

Reynolds previously served in the George W. Bush White House and brings more than 14 years of political fundraising, event management and logistical expertise to the position, per a White House statement.

She is the daughter-in-law of Ohio businessman Mercer Reynolds, who served as national finance chair for Bush's 2004 re-election campaign.

The first lady acknowledged a delay in staffing -- the staffing gap has caused a delay in carrying out some duties such as White House tours, state dinner planning and the announcement of her official causes -- among other tasks traditionally reserved for the first lady's team.

