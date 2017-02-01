Whither Melania Trump? 12 days without a public sighting

Story highlights The first lady has not been publicly seen for 12 days

It's unclear where she's been

Washington (CNN) The West Wing has been churning out news non-stop since President Donald Trump took office, but the East Wing has quite literally remained dark.

It's been 12 days since the last public sighting of first lady Melania Trump, who had been planning on splitting her time between Washington and New York, where the couple's son, Barron, is completing the school year.

On January 21, she went to the post-inauguration multi-faith prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral -- her last public appearance. The next day, which coincided with the couple's 12th wedding anniversary, Melania Trump returned to New York City, Barron in tow.

A spokeswoman for the first lady told CNN Trump would be returning to Trump Tower -- temporarily.

"The first lady thanks everyone for their support and a beautiful welcome to Washington. She is returning to New York in advance of the school week and will be splitting her time between Washington and New York for the next few weeks," the spokeswoman said.

