White House says President Trump doesn't share Bannon's views on Islam

"I think I just made it clear that there's a difference between the President's view, yeah," said Spicer.

(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that President Donald Trump doesn't share the opinions of his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, when it comes to Islam.

CNN's KFile reported Tuesday that in a 2010 radio interview, Bannon criticized former President George W. Bush for calling Islam a religion of peace, saying in the interview, "Islam is not a religion of peace. Islam is a religion of submission. Islam means submission."

"I think the President's been very clear that his No. 1 goal is not to target any one religion, but places and areas where we believe that there is an issue," Spicer said during a White House briefing. "That's what the executive order was all about the other day, making sure that areas that we don't feel have the proper mechanisms in place to assure the security, that when they travel the United States that we know that they're coming here for peaceful purposes."

He continued, "The President's No. 1 goal has always been to focus on the safety of America, not the religion. He understands that it's not a religious problem. It's a radicalization problem, that there's a big difference between Islam, the religion, and radical Islamic terrorists that come here to seek to do us harm."

Asked if Trump wanted to distance himself from Bannon's past comments, Spicer said he made clear the President had a different view.

