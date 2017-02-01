Story highlights Manchin is known for his willingness to work with Republicans

The Senate must insist upon 60-votes for any Supreme Court nominee

(CNN) Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said his party should not replicate how Republicans treated Merrick Garland when former President Barack Obama nominated him to fill a vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

Republican lawmakers refused to have confirmation hearings on the Appeals Court judge to consider voting for him.

"That was wrong. That was disgraceful," the West Virginia Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday on "New Day." "Now (Democrats) think, 'Okay, that's how we were treated, so we're going to treat them the same.'"

"That's not what we were sent here to do. That's not what I'm going to do," Manchin added. "I'm anxious to sit down with the new nominee to find out more about him."

Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to that seat Tuesday, so confident that he'd be approved that he called him "an absolute home run."

Read More