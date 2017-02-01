Chaffetz: Committee may investigate Trump's conflicts of interest

Story highlights "As issues come up we'll deal with them one at a time," Chaffetz said

The committee that recently listed 43 items on a proposed agenda

(CNN) Rep. Jason Chaffetz said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's possible conflicts of interest could be among the more than 40 items the House Oversight Committee investigates.

The Utah Republican heads that committee that recently listed 43 items on a proposed agenda for what they hope to explore in the upcoming congressional session.

"This is the Trump administration so by definition all of those 43 items are going to be about what's going on in the Trump administration," he told CNN's Alyson Camerota on "New Day," when asked about investigating the possible conflicts of interest. "I will deal with the situations one at a time. I am not going to personally target the President. I didn't do that with Barrack Obama. But as issues come up, we'll deal with them one at a time."

The list includes other items such as cybersecurity policy, reforming the Office of Government Ethics and spending in nation's capital.

But Democrats have criticized Chaffetz for not prioritizing ongoing questions about Trump's potential conflicts of interests.

