Top Democrats delivered a spitfire response to Gorsuch's selection Wednesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's Supreme Court team whisked nominee Neil Gorsuch to the Capitol Wednesday in a packed day that amounted to one part victory lap and another part listening tour as Republicans try to gauge whether Democrats will attempt a filibuster.

Top Democrats delivered a spitfire response to Gorsuch's selection Wednesday, but the senators as a group remain far from unified. Liberal stalwarts stopped just shy of flatly calling for a filibuster of Gorsuch -- instead sticking close to a message that the nominee should win the support of at least 60 senators before he is guaranteed a vote in the Senate.

Republicans see a clear opening to divide Democrats by focusing on the 10 Senate Democrats who represent states Trump won just months ago and face re-election in less than two years.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat likely to face a tough re-election battle, said she was still deciding whether to support Gorsuch. "I can't imagine I would vote for cloture if I don't want him to be the nominee," she told CNN.

And Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, another Democrat being targeted by Republicans, said he was still reviewing Gorsuch's record but, like McCaskill, would not vote to end a filibuster if he ultimately opposed the nominee.

