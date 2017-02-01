Ted Cruz: 'Judge Gorsuch is a home run'

Story highlights Judge Gorsuch "has a proven record of following the law," Cruz says

The Texas senator urges Democrats to not filibuster Gorsuch's nomination

(CNN) Sen. Ted Cruz praised President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, calling him "an absolute home run."

"This is a judge who for a decade has a proven record of following the law," Cruz said Tuesday on "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon."

"Judge Gorsuch has demonstrated he is a fitting replacement, a fitting successor of Justice Scalia -- a true lion of the law.

As soon as the announcement of Gorsuch rolled out, Democrats were quick to express their concerns over his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Possibly hinting at a filibuster, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet that he had "serious doubts" about Gorsuch, adding in a statement that the "Senate must insist upon 60-votes for any Supreme Court nominee."

