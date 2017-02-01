Story highlights Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy SEAL, was killed during a raid in Yemen

Owens was the only US service member to die in the operation

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit Wednesday to Dover Air Force Base for the return of the remains of the US service member killed in the raid in Yemen.

Trump went to Dover AFB on Marine One, along with his daughter, Ivanka, and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, a Navy SEAL, died of wounds suffered during a raid Sunday in Yemen against al Qaeda, according to US Central Command.

Sources in Yemen told CNN that three senior al Qaeda leaders were among those killed. That was later confirmed by a US official.

Trump, in an unannounced visit, will mark the somber occasion by partaking in the dignified transfer ceremony to honor Owens.

