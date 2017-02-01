Trump on travel ban: 'Call it what you want'

Story highlights The President responded to criticism Wednesday: 'Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN'

The executive order blocks refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days

(CNN) President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that debate about what to call his executive order preventing travelers from seven majority Muslim countries and temporarily barring refugees are irrelevant.

"Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country," he tweeted.

Trump signed an executive order Friday to block refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations away for three months. Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia are the countries impacted.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer dismissed the idea that Trump imposed a ban.

