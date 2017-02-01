Story highlights Lawmakers: Army Corps will grant easement to finish controversial pipeline

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe vows to fight measures

(CNN) The 1,172-mile Dakota Access Pipeline is nearly complete, except for a hotly contested section under North Dakota's Lake Oahe that's been the topic of massive protests. But now, the Army is allowing that final section to be built, two lawmakers said.

Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer "has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline," Sen. John Hoeven said in a statement Tuesday. The North Dakota Republican said he spoke with Speer on Tuesday.

While the official easement from the Army Corps has not been released, Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer praised Speer's decision, which will pave the way for the final phase of the controversial $3.7 billion project.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which opposes the project, responded that Hoeven's announcement is premature and maintains that further environmental review is needed for the pipeline.

Cramer, also a North Dakota Republican, said he received word that the US Army Corps will grant final approval and that congressional notification of the decision was "imminent."

