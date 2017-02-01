Story highlights Lawmakers: Army Corps will grant easement to finish controversial pipeline

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe vows to fight measures

(CNN) The US Army Corps of Engineers has been directed to allow the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said on Tuesday.

Although the official easement from the Army Corps has yet to be released, Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer praised the move, which will pave the way for the final phase of the controversial $3.7 billion project.

Hoeven said in a statement that he had spoken with Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer on Tuesday. The Republican senator said he was told that Speer had "directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline."

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which opposes the project, responded that Hoeven's announcement is premature and maintains that further environmental review is needed for the pipeline.

Cramer, R-North Dakota, said he received word that the US Army Corps will grant final approval and that Congressional notification of the decision was "imminent." In his statement, Cramer praised Donald Trump as a "man of action," after the President signed executive actions to advance approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline last week.

