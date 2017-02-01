Breaking News

Collins, Murkowski to vote no on education secretary nominee

By Phil Mattingly and Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 2:18 PM ET, Wed February 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Betsy DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Betsy DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(CNN)Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both said Wednesday they would not vote to support President Donald Trump's choice for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, the first two sitting Republican senators to publicly say they wouldn't back one of Trump's Cabinet nominees.

"I simply cannot support her confirmation," Collins said on the Senate floor.
Without Murkowski or Collins, DeVos would need the vote of Vice President Mike Pence to win approval if all Democrats voted against her.